Two weeks ago, the Faribault wrestling team lost by 12 points at Rochester Mayo. The result was the deciding factor in awarding the Falcons the No. 3 seed in the Section 1AAA tournament and the Spartans the No. 2 seed, and meant if the two matched up in the postseason it would be at Rochester Mayo High School.
That rematch happened Thursday night, except this time it was Faribault controlling the match from start to finish to win 44-29 and advance to the Section 1AAA championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
Earlier Thursday, Faribault cruised past sixth-seeded Rochester Century 65-18 to reach the semifinals.
The Falcons were able to flip the script against the Spartans thanks to a wave of bonus points. Lucas Nelson started the momentum with a fall in the 113-pound weight class, with Elliott Viland (132), Isaac Yetzer (145), Cooper Leichtnam (170) and Matt Nelson (285) all winning by fall. Yetzer's fall was the 25th of his career, which is a new program record.
JT Hausen (120) and Aiden Tobin (152) added major decisions. Bo Bokman (126) and Gabe Shatskikh (220) won by decision, with Shatskikh's tight 605 victory the match-clinching victory.
By contrast, Lucas Nelson and Viland won only by decision in the first matchup to create a six-point swing in those two matches. Leichtnam and Shatskikh, meanwhile, lost by fall two weeks ago to create a 24-point swing in those two matches.
Moving forward to Saturday's final, Faribault will need a similar level of reversal against Northfield. In the first matchup, the Raiders claimed a 41-26 victory. Thursday night, Northfield breezed past Winona 70-9 and Owatonna 50-21.
Full results from Faribault's two duals Thursday are listed below:
Faribault 44, Rochester Mayo 29
106 – Juan Cobarruvais (MAYO) over Chase Vargo (Faribault) Fall 1:23
113 – Lucas Nelson (Faribault) over Max Erickson (MAYO) Fall 5:39
120 – JT Hausen (Faribault) over Kellen Burger (MAYO) Maj 17-5
126 – Bo Bokman (Faribault) over Kai Kobayashi (MAYO) Dec 7-1
132 – Elliott Viland (Faribault) over Ben Timmerman (MAYO) Fall 3:21
138 – Calder Sheehan (MAYO) over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) TF 17-2
145 – Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) over James Nelson (MAYO) Fall 0:45
152 – Aiden Tobin (Faribault) over Lucas Peterson (MAYO) Maj 16-6
160 – Logan Burger (MAYO) over Justin Sanoja (Faribault) Fall 0:48
170 – Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) over Kamden Ernste (MAYO) Fall 3:34
182 – Dylan Hughes (MAYO) over Isreal Lira (Faribault) Fall 3:09
195 – Dylan Peper (MAYO) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 – Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) over Ethan Peper (MAYO) Dec 6-5
285 – Matt Nelson (Faribault) over Isaac Moen (MAYO) Fall 1:38
Faribault 65, Rochester Century 18
106 – Keegan Thoma (RC) over Chase Vargo (Faribault) Fall 4:29
113 – Lucas Nelson (Faribault) over Gabrien Callies (RC) Fall 1:50
120 – JT Hausen (Faribault) over Logan Douangdy (RC) Fall 1:41
126 – Bo Bokman (Faribault) over Christopher Garcia-Lara (RC) Fall 2:33
132 – Elliott Viland (Faribault) over Isaak Douangdy (RC) Fall 1:35
138 – Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) over Michael Nail (RC) Fall 2:48
145 – Hunter Conrad (Faribault) over William Dauner Olson (RC) TF 17-0
152 – Aiden Tobin (Faribault) over Ezra Berkland (RC) Fall 1:57
160 – Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) over Sam Johnston (RC) Fall 1:32
170 – Isreal Lira (Faribault) over Samuel Jack (RC) Fall 3:05
182 – Nevan de Gafferelly (RC) over Owen Schultz (Faribault) Fall 1:28
195 – Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) over Nathan Miller (RC) Fall 1:58
220 – Byron Callies (RC) over Emmanuel Pineda (Faribault) Fall 2:52
285 – Matt Nelson (Faribault) over Robert Falk (RC) Fall 3:06