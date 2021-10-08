It's a common axiom in high school cross country that each of the team's five scoring runners is equally important. Every point counts, no matter if a runner cross the line in first or 20th.
At Thursday's Waseca Invite, that saying held true for the Faribault girls cross country team and extended to the team's sixth-fastest runner, as freshman Gabbie Boevers' 17th-place finish awarded the Falcons the tiebreaker with Waseca and the team title in the six-team field, with two others entering only individuals.
Faribault and Waseca both tied with 42 points, with Jordan close behind with 46 points, meaning it came down to the sixth runner for both squads. Boevers crossed in 17th, while Waseca's sixth runner finished in 24th.
Eighth grader Brynn Beardsley paced the Falcons with her third-place individual finish in 20 minutes, 23.4 seconds, with senior Felicity Foxhoven crossing in fifth place in 21:15.3.
Eighth grader Cecelia Hoisington sped to eight place in a time of 21:31.4, sophomore Mariana Foxhoven claimed 12th in 21:50 and eighth grader Aubrie Newport wrapped up the scoring positions in 16th with a time of 22:55.1.
In the boys race, Faribault settled into second place with 59 points behind Jordan (41) and ahead of WEM/JWP (69) in the six-team field with other teams entering only individuals.
Senior Ahmed Bouadib paced the Falcons in fifth place in a time of 17:57.9, with junior Alex Tuma close behind in eighth place in a time of 18:05.3.
Sophomore James Hoisington (18:37.9) and junior Trent Ta (18:45.4) finished back-to-back in 10th and 11th, while junior Ricky Cordova nabbed the final scoring spot in 25th with a time of 19:41.8.
WEM/JWP boys take 3rd, girls 6th
The Grizzly boys slotted in just one place behind Faribault with 69 points to beat out Tri-City United (90), Waseca (105) and NRHEG (145).
That finish was helped by sophomore Landon Dimler motoring to fourth place in a time of 17:42.6. Eighth grader Caleb Quast also finished 12th, sophomore Memphis James 14th, sophomore Jasper Morris 18th and senior Michael Adams 21st.
The girls, meanwhile, finished in sixth place led by eighth grader Kwynn Krause in 18th place. Juniors Ashlin Keyes, Madison Knust and Faith Olson finished in 21st, 25th and 33rd, with senior Elizabeth White claiming the final scoring spot for the team in 36th.