The Falcons snatched wins in five of the 12 events Thursday evening against Red Wing, but the Wingers were able to snare a 99-81 victory in the virtual dual meet.
Abby Larson won twice individually in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle, Bennett Wray-Raabolle motored to first in the 500 freestyle, Verity Wray-Raabolle powered to the wall first in the 100 backstroke and Miller Munoz soared to first in the 1-meter diving competition.
The Wray-Raabolle sisters also finished second and third in the 50 freestyle, with Verity claiming second and Bennett snagging third. Additionally, Kayla Kenow swiped second in the 100 breaststroke, Ava Nelson finished second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle, and Grace Rechtzigel coupled a fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle.
"We had a good fun meet last night even though we were missing a few swimmers," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "Our girls are swimming well. The girls are cheering for each other which I believe makes a difference in our swims. Our captains are doing a great job guiding and motivating the team. Our divers are getting better with each meet and our swimmers are dropping their times in their races. We also are putting girls in off events to see what they can do in them. Our younger girls are swimming well, too."