In a battle between ranked teams in the Gopher Conference, the Class A No. 6-ranked Bethlehem Academy volleyball team rallied from dropping to first set at Class A No. 10-ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo (4-2) to win the next three sets and claim the match.
The set scores were 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
At the net, the Cardinal duo of Lindsay Hanson and Jaden Lang consistently disrupted the attack for the Knights, with Hanson soaring for six solo blocks and two block assists, while Lang added three solo blocks and four block assists.
"We have been working a lot on our blocking the past couple of weeks and saw the result of that work tonight," BA coach Chris Bothun said.
Mia Potter also picked up 38 digs, while Kate Trump added 32 digs.
The Cardinals (3-6) were equally potent offensively, with Ellie Cohen slamming a team-high 22 kills, Trump picking up 11 kills, Hanson notching 10 kills and Lang providing nine kills. That was all from the direction of Reagan Kangas, who dished out 49 assists.
Hanson also placed three aces, Cohen added a pair of aces, and Kangas and Potter each recorded an ace.
"We continued to serve aggressively and did a nice job throwing K-W out of system with not only our serving," Bothun said, "but also our varied attacks and the incorporation of everyone into our offense."
For Kenyon-Wanamingo, Stella Rechtzigel led the way with 13 kills, four blocks and four aces, while Josi Quam combined 21 assists with 14 digs and seven kills, Tessa Erlandson paired 19 digs with eight kills and Emma Paulson finished with 12 assists and eight digs.
The win was a nice bounce back for Bethlehem Academy after a tough weekend at the Shakopee Invitational, where the Cardinals lost their first three matches in three sets (invitationals play a best-of-3 format rather than a best-of-5).
The opponents in those losses were Class 4A No. 8 East Ridge, Forest Lake and Mankato West, before Bethlehem Academy beat Norwood Young America in three sets in its final match of the weekend.
The Cardinals next play Friday night at home against Medford (0-2).
Kenyon-Wanamingo, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back Thursday night at Blooming Prairie (2-5).