We’re well past the halfway point of wrestling season, and the Faribault Falcons have passed with flying colors. The Falcons are 16-1 on the season and 7-0 in the Big 9 Conference, but Friday’s dual against Farmington might be their biggest test so far.
The Farmington Tigers are 9-3 overall but are seen as one of the top teams in the state. Farmington checked in at No. 9 in the Class AAA wrestling rankings dated Jan. 23, and a total of five Tigers are individually ranked, including Hunter Frost (No. 7 at 113 pounds), Luke Peterson (No. 2 at 145), Austin Hamel (No. 4 at 160), Chase Vought (No. 8 at 170) and Parker Venz (No. 5 at 195).
The Tigers come into their dual with the Falcons riding a bit of a hot streak, having not lost a dual since Dec. 14. Their most recent performance was a third-place finish at the Eastview tournament in Apple Valley on Saturday, where they finished with a team score of 165, trailing only Forest Lake (186.5) and Wayzata (189).
And their three losses? Those came against Shakopee, Simley and St. Michael-Albertville. Shakopee and St. Michael-Albertville are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Class AAA, while Simley is the top-ranked team in Class AA.
If the Falcons can take down the Tigers, it would perhaps rank as their most noteworthy win of the season, especially considering the ramifications of a potential rematch in the Section 1AAA team tournament, and any individuals that might face off again in the individual section tournament.
Faribault will again look to JT Hausen to start the night off strong, which is something he’s done all season. The eighth grader has compiled a 24-2 record and has helped the Falcons get off to a fast start against most of their opponents.
The Tigers will present an early challenge, however, when Hunter Frost and his 28-10 record take the mat. As noted earlier, Frost is ranked in the state at 113 pounds, but he’s done most of his wrestling at 120, where Faribault’s D’Shaun Davis is 7-9.
Faribault’s key to success may rest on winning a lot of the early matches, as the Tigers’ don’t present another top threat until Luke Peterson, who’s ranked No. 2 at 145 with an impressive record of 27-2. Peterson has bumped up a weight class and done most of his wrestling at 152, however, which means Faribault’s Bryce Nolen and his 20-7 record might get a crack at him.
The Falcons’ Josh Oathoudt is ranked No. 6 in Class AAA at 152 pounds, but he’s done most of his wrestling at 170 this season, which means the Tigers could slot Chase Vought (22-8) or Austin Hamel (27-7) against him. Vought is ranked at 170 and Hamel at 160, and either could present a big challenge to Oathoudt and the Falcons.
Faribault’s top wrestler in the heavier weight classes is Dylan Lippert, who’s 21-6 this season at 182 pounds. Neither the Falcons nor the Tigers have a dominant wrestler at 220 or 285, but Farmington’s Parker Venz and Luke Weierke have combined to go 40-8 this season, with one typically wrestling at 195 and the other wrestling up a weight class at 220.