Waterville starting pitcher Tommy Gannon threw a five-inning perfect game Saturday and the lineup gave him plenty of support in a 13-0 win over Lake Crystal in Lake Crystal.
Gannon needed just 61 pitches in five innings in his perfect game. He struck out 10 and started with a 4-0 lead after the top of the first inning.
Luke Sellner went 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs. He smacked a two-run home run in the fourth inning after driving in Sam Stier in the first inning. Stier finished 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI. Nolan Grose also hit a home run in the fifth inning, a solo shot to lead off the seven-run fifth inning. Grose went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Grose also walked in the fifth to bring in a run.
Nolan Wetzel went 1-for-4 with two RBI as well for the Indians, who drew 11 walks and finished with 10 hits. The Lakers also committed five errors.
Waterville pushed its winning streak to four games with the victory and the Region 6C playoffs set to begin Sunday.
Waterville 6, Janesville 2
Waterville’s lineup has found a groove as the Indians cranked out 18 hits in a 6-2 win Thursday over Janesville in Janesville.
Luke Sellner paced the team with a 4-for-5 day that included a run and an RBI. He’s had multiple hits in five of the team’s eight games. Ty Kaus, Sam Stier, Ben Boran, Dalton Grose, Dallas McBroom and Tommy Gannon each had two hits. Josh Cook drove in a pair of runs while Boran, Dalton Grose and Nolan Grose also had RBI.
The Jays held a 2-1 lead after the second inning before Waterville started a four-run rally in the third inning to take a 5-2 lead. The Indians later added a run in the top of the eighth.
Stier scored in the top of the first on a base hit from Ben Boran for a 1-0 lead.
Tristan Kroll reached on an error in the bottom of the first for Janesville and later scored on a single from Marshall Miller to tie the game.
Ross Buttleman doubled in the second inning with one out and scored on a Walker Miller single for a 2-1 Jays lead.
Waterville sent eight men to the plate in the fourth inning after Sellner started a one-out rally with a single. Boran, Dalton Grose, Nolan Grose and Cook followed with base hits. Dalton Grose’s single scored Sellner while Nolan Grose’s double scored Boran. Dalton Grose and Nolan Grose later scored on Cook’s double for a 5-2 lead.
McBroom singled with one out in the eighth inning and later scored on a two-out single from Sellner after the Indians strung together three consecutive two-out hits.
Cook went five innings to get the win after he allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits. He walked one and struck out five. McBroom worked two clean innings where he gave up one hit, one walk and struck out two. Troy Stehr threw a perfect inning and Nolan Grose struck out the side to end the game.
Marshall Miller threw a complete game for the Jays where he danced out of trouble. He gave up six runs on 18 hits, walked five and struck out eight.