When the 13 Faribault swimmers gathered for Monday's practice, Falcons coach Charlie Fuller was greeted by a refreshing sound.
With what can be the most stress-inducing meet of the season on tap later this week, Fuller was pleased to not detect any sign of that stress in his swimmers Monday evening.
"Tonight at practice they were pretty goofy, and that's a good sign," Fuller said. "If they came in there and were all somber and acted like they were going to a funeral I'd be concerned, but they didn't. They came in there and were pretty goofy, so I like seeing that."
While Faribault will be without a diver at the section meet, it will send senior Mara Bauer, junior Abby Larson, junior Verity Wray-Raabolle, junior Grace Rechtzigel, junior Kayla Kenow, junior McKenzie Gehrke, junior Amarissa Bednar, sophomore Maryn Hart, sophomore Emily Bauman, freshman Ava Nelson, freshman Monica Albers, freshman Karly Flom and freshman Amelia Penrick to compete in Wednesday's swimming prelims.
Of that group, Larson and Wray-Raabolle, both state qualifiers a year ago, have the best chance to return to the University of Minnesota, while the pair joins with Nelson and Rechtzigel on a 400-yard freestyle relay that's seeded second. The top two finishers at the section meet automatically qualify for state, plus any other swimmers that post times dipping below the state standard.
"Our hope is to stay in the top two but maybe jump up a spot," Fuller said of the 400 freestyle relay.
"We think we might have an outside shot at the medley relay, it depends on how things go," he continued. "Some of these state cuts are getting pretty fast. We're going to see what we can do Wednesday and then all the qualifying has to be done Friday."
Larson is seeded first in both of her individual events — the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle — and won both evens comfortably at the Big 9 Championships. In the 500 free, she was the only top-eight finisher competing in Section 1A instead of Section 1AA.
For Larson, Wray-Raabolle and the rest of the Falcons, the goal at sections is to utilize the time tapering to explode at the section meet.
"Go in there and improve on our times, and if we improve on our times we can improve on our placings and get us all set up for Friday because Friday is the day we qualify for state," Fuller said. "That's the goal. Abby is seeded first in both of her individual events, so I expect her to have no problem, but we still want to perform well."
With no worries on the team's overall finish, Fuller said the focus is obtaining as much individual success as possible at this time of year.
For Wednesday, that means qualifying as many of his 13 swimmers as possible into either a championship heat (top eight) or a consolation heat (top 16).
"That's our plan," Fuller said. "We want to see how many people on Wednesday we can qualify for Friday, and then Friday it's how many people can we qualify for state. We don't really worry about team scoring or anything like that at sections, because sections are all about individually how fast can you be and how many people can we get qualified for the state meet."
The Section 1A Championships at the Rochester Recreation Center hosts swimming preliminaries at noon Wednesday and the swimming and diving finals at noon Friday.