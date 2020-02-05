The Faribault boys basketball team hosted Rochester Century on Tuesday night, and the Panthers built a double-digit lead before halftime en route to an 84-59 win.
The Panthers (14-5 overall, 12-3 Big 9 Conference) have now won five in a row and nine of their last 10 and remain in third place in the Big 9 Conference standings. They previously defeated the Falcons 73-36 in Rochester back on Dec. 17.
Defensively, the Faribault defense had trouble containing Mark Leonard and Stephen Olander, who finished with 24 points and 20 points, respectively. Jack Fisher also had a nice game for the Panthers, tallying 15 points.
For the Falcons, John Palmer again led the offense with 17 points, and Alex Gardner had a breakthrough performance with a season-high 13 points.
Aqbal Abdullahi finished with nine points, Evan Larson and Devin Lockerby scored six each, Nick Ehlers chipped in five and Abdimutalib Abdullahi contributed three points.
A big road trip is next for the Falcons (2-15 overall, 1-14 Big 9), as they’ll travel to Marshall, MN on Saturday for a 4 p.m. non-conference game against Class 3A’s No. 5 team, the Marshall Tigers (19-1).