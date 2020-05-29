Next season might be the perfect storm for the Kenyon-Wanamingo football program.
This fall, it appears there will be a convergence between a senior class that’s bursting with numbers in addition to a wealth of experience the group has acquired in the last two seasons.
“We’ve got a good group of returning seniors for us, and a group that has a lot of experience for us with playing time,” K-W football coach Jake Wieme said. “Last year’s senior class was a small group, so this has been a group we’ve been excited about coming up for the last couple years.”
When Wieme first took the helm for the Knights prior to the 2016 season, he said he quickly noticed the amount of players in this grade playing football.
As the group matured, he realized they were not only large in numbers, but possessed the necessary talent and balance to make those numbers effective.
“This is a great group of players, too, not only with numbers but with the types of positions they have,” Wieme said. “We don’t have too many linemen or too many running backs, they have a good variety.”
Returning at quarterback will be Luke Berg, who will be looking for new options to throw to on the outside after the graduation of Tate Erlandson and Riley Horn, two of the team’s primary receivers.
K-W will also need to replace a portion of its offensive and defensive lines, but Wieme said he’s confident in the ability of the players set to take the reigns on the line and on the outside.
“There were guys that played in spots at those positions last year, so they have some experience, they just weren’t the starters,” Wieme said.
Where the Knights are loaded offensively is in the backfield. Rising senior Tyler Craig returns after operating as the team’s primary offensive weapon last year, and he’ll be joined by rising seniors Bray Olson and Josh Johnson, as well as rising junior Evan Brossard.
The same can be said for returning experience on the defensive side of the ball outside of a few positions.
“We’ll need some line play and guys that will step in there more full time,” Wieme said, “and then the d-backs are some positions we might have some spots open as well.”
Together, that group will try and improve upon last season’s 3-5 record in the regular season, which included a 1-4 mark in district play. K-W was also eliminated in the opening round of the Section 1AA playoffs with a 40-14 loss against third-seeded Chatfield.