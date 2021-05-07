Eighth grader Morgan Wilson fired her first shutout and allowed only five hits to lift the Cardinals (4-6) past the Rebels (0-8) on Thursday in Wells.

Bethlehem Academy snagged a 2-0 lead in the top of the second when Wilson drove in sophomore Kate Trump with an RBI triple, before sophomore Reagan Kangas drove in Wilson with a grounder back to the pitcher.

Senior Malia Hunt scored the third run for the Cardinals in the top of the fourth when she led off with a walk and came around to score without the benefit of another batter reaching base.

Bethlehem Academy next hosts United Christian Academy (1-2) on Friday afternoon, before Blooming Prairie (6-4) visits Faribault on Monday afternoon.

