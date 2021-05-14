In the last week, Payton Beyer has done just about everything there is do for a center fielder. He’s tracked fly balls down on the run. He’s thrown two runners out at home. He’s had a couple multi-hit performances. Beyer roped a game-winning triple in Game 1 of a doubleheader May 6 against Rochester Mayo.
Beyer struck out three batters in an inning’s work Tuesday. In one the rarest plays in baseball, Beyer stole home.
In his fifth at-bat of the evening Thursday against Faribault, Beyer showed off his power by crushing a ball to deep left center. Everyone in the Husky dugout, including Beyer, thought it had the distance. The ball stayed in, hitting the fence, and Beyer ended up with a double.
"I thought it was gone,” Beyer said. “I think it hit the bottom of the fence. Still worth the bat flip.”
The long double was his fourth hit of the night. Leading off the Husky lineup, Beyer scored three times, drove in three runs and went 4-for-5 in a 12-3 win over the Falcons at Bell Field.
He also kept the Falcons from tying the game in the second inning. Tim Neirby singled up the middle. The runner on third scored easily, but the runner on second was thrown out by 5 feet on a perfect throw on the fly to home by Beyer. Neirby collected one of four hits for the Falcons, who also received singles from Jordan Nawrocki, Hunter Nelson and Matthias Lenway.
Faribault did tie the game 3-3 with a run in the bottom of the third when John Palmer was able to scamper home on an Owatonna error.
The Huskies were then able to break open the game in the fifth with a six-run inning. Beyer drove in two on a hard-hit single in the inning.
"I kind of struggled a little early,” Beyer said. “Really found myself competing against other teammates trying to go against them. Just trying to stay locked in toward playoffs.”
With all his tools on display as of late, it’s pretty easy to see why Owatonna head coach Tate Cummins believes Beyer is “as good as it gets for a centerfielder.”
“Probably one the better centerfielders you're going to see in southern Minnesota,” Cummins said. “He's a special talent.”
Husky starting pitcher Matt Seykora changed his approach on the mound in the middle innings. The Falcons jumped on his early count fastballs in the first and second innings. Seykora began throwing more curveballs to start off the top of the order. It got him into the seventh, where after his 10th strikeout of the game, he reached the pitch count limit.
“From innings three on out he got his curveball, and it was bending pretty good for him,” Cummins said. “He was working ahead with it and it made all the difference in the at-bats guys were taking.”
After a long top of the fifth in which the Huskies plated six runs, Seykora came back out seemingly with velocity on his fastball. He worked a quick bottom half of the fifth and managed to get the next three batters after a lead off hit-by pitch to start the sixth.
In 6 1/3 innings, Seykora struck out 10, walked three and gave up five hits. Four of the five hits he allowed came in the first three innings. Continuing to improve as the game went on, he struck out three of the final four batters he faced. Four of his 10 strikeouts came with runners on base.
“He definitely got stronger as the game progressed,” Cummins said. “I was impressed he was able to get to the seventh inning because his (pitch) count was pretty high after the fourth inning.”
The Huskies still sit in the top two of the Big 9 Conference with its record on 8-1 a hair better than Northfield (6-2) and a hair behind Mankato West (7-0). The Huskies and Scarlets have yet to play this season, but are scheduled to meet for the first time the final day of the season May 24 four a doubleheader in Mankato.
The first game — the only one that counts toward the conference standings — likely will determine whether Owatonna can snag a piece of the Big 9 crown.
“It'll be a good game against West,” Beyer said when asked about the chances of winning conference. “We'll have a little showdown over there.”