After going up two sets to none, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team found itself locked in a marathon Monday night against Le Sueur-Henderson (1-8).
In that match that stretched past the two-hour mark, and after losing two straight sets, the Class AA No. 8 Buccaneers (4-3) were still able to rally to win the fifth set and the match, 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 15-10.
Grace Baker racked up 36 digs to lead WEM, which also received defensive assistance from Claire Bohlen's 26 digs, Josie Volkmann's 23 digs and Jordan Green's 12 digs.
Bohlen also notched a solo block and a pair of block assists, while Riley Sammon tallied three block assists.
Offensively, Mikaya Schuster dished out 28 assists, while Sammon finished with 13 kills, Bohlen 10 kills and Alex Heuss 10 kills.
WEM also picked up a handful of points at the service line, where Green placed four aces, Schuster and Volkmann notched three aces each and Rylee Pelant finished with two aces.
WEM plays again Tuesday night at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, and again at home Thursday against Triton.