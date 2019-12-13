After winning its first game of the season Tuesday, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team was unable to repeat the performance Thursday night at Triton.
Triton (3-2) crusied to a 71-36 victory after racing to a 41-19 halftime advantage.
Three Cardinals finished with eight points each against the Cobras, including Kate Trump, Grace Ashely and Lindsay Hanson. Mercedes Huerta contributed six points but had a lot of shots that didn’t fall.
The Cobras had 10 steals in the game and forced 15 turnovers, while the Cardinals (1-4) finished with just one steal and only forced seven turnovers. Bethlehem Academy faces Medford (3-0) on Friday.