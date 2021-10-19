The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team finished its inaugural season in the Gopher Conference with another sweep, this time with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 victory against Triton.
The win improved the Class A No. 9 Knights (16-4) to 11-1 in the Gopher, good enough for second place behind Bethlehem Academy, which finished 11-0.
Tuesday night, K-W was helped by eight block aces from Stella Rechtzigel, who also provided four kills, two digs and two aces. Leah Berg was a defensive force at the net as well with five block aces to go with her team-high nine kills and four digs, while Julia Dahl added three block aces, eight digs and seven kills.
Tessa Erlandson notched a team-high 17 digs to go along with six kills, and Josi Quam mixed 15 aces with six digs, four kills and two aces.
The Knights finish their season with one more home match Monday, Oct. 25 against old Hiawatha Valley League foe Zumbrota-Mazeppa before starting the Section 1A tournament later that week.