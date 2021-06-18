Mike Richards figured the pole vault state championship would come down to a clash 11 feet in the air.
Then, the field started falling out at the 10-foot-6-inch benchmark and suddenly, Toryn Richards was one clearance away from her first state title Friday afternoon at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Down to her last attempt — with a clearance delivering a state title and a fault relegating her to third on the podium — one thought raced through Toryn's mind before taking off down the runway.
"I have to get over this," she remembers. "This is my time, I’ve worked so hard for this. I just have to make it and I just have to make it over the bar.”
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior cleared the bar and immediately bounded off the mat screaming, before her father and coach, Mike, lifted her over his shoulders and paraded around in celebration.
“There was a lot of stuff pent up from what happened last year and what happened in getting to this," Mike said. "It was an explosion and a weight lifted off my chest.”
WEM's Toryn Richards clears 10 feet, 9 inches on her final attempt to win the Class A pole vault state championship
She had also wrapped second place in the high jump about 10 minutes before
That last-chance clearance capped a perfect final high school track and field meet for Richards, who also finished in second in the high jump. Richards was one of three jumpers to cap out at 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump, but beat out Blooming Prairie's Annaka Forsberg and Pierz' Ashley Kimman since she faulted just once before her final height.
Annandale's Nyalaam Jok won the high jump championship with a top height of 6 feet, a new Minnesota state record for all classes.
“She did what she came to do," said Carrie Richards, Toryn's mom and high jump coach. "We knew with high jump, the gal that took first, we knew that she would be phenomenal, so we were going for second anyway. Again, she performed.”
Only a few minutes after wrapping up her second-place finish in the high jump, Toryn sped over to the pole vault area, as she did all afternoon, to slap on her helmet to try for that final clearance.
Since the pole vault and high jump both started right at 3:30 p.m., and continued through nearly the end of the meet, Toryn's attention was constantly divided between the two events.
“I drank like five bottles of water," Toryn said explaining how she handled the double workload. "It was more adrenaline, too, and having fun with it.
“It was just so weird, but for some reason I wasn’t tired at all. I was just excited to go back and forth, and it was kind of fun.”
That adrenaline carried Toryn to a state championship, two years after it lifted her to a personal record by a foot and a fourth-place finish in the pole vault.
“She’s always been such a good performer with that pressure piece," Carrie said. "When it comes to anything she’s ever been involved in, she’s that girl that can rise to it. Good pressure is what we call it.”
She cleared 11 feet in 2019, and while she faulted on all three attempts at that height Friday, she did what was required to achieve her longtime goal.
“I just feel accomplished that all my hard work paid off," Toryn said. "I got first on pole vault and second in high jump, and I’ve just worked so hard for this. It’s just a good feeling.”