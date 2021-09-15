The Faribault girls tennis team was swept Tuesday afternoon against St. Peter at Faribault High School.
Sophomore Stacie Petricka played at No. 1 singles for the Falcons and lost a tight 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 match.
After falling behind 4-1 in the first set, Petricka stormed back to force a tiebreak before falling just short.
"While Stacie hits a good backhand, the St Peter player was fairly ruthless on her hits and did well to wear down Stacie’s backhand allowing her to recover the lead and control of the match," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "While Stacie continued to play well in the second set, it wasn’t enough to derail the St Peter player."
Two singles courts over, Nell Gibbs also played a tightly-contested first set in what ended up being a 7-5, 6-1 loss at No. 2 singles.
"The second set score does not reflect how well Nell played," Anderson said. "Nell continued to move her opponent on the court and did well in covering her court forcing both players into long rally points. Unfortunately Nell wasn’t winning the final point in the games."
Elsewhere, Lindsay Rauenhorst lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Leah Nowaczewski faltered by the same scoreline at No. 4 singles.
On the doubles courts, Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil lost 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 1 position, Olivia Bolster and Amairani Rosas fell 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 2 spot, and Whitney Huberty and Allison Norton dropped a 6-2, 6-0 match at No. 3 doubles.
Faribault next travels Thursday afternoon to play at Albert Lea.