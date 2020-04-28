Amateur baseball players are anxiously awaiting to learn if there will be a 2020 season and when it will start.
The Dakota, Scott, Rice and the 13-60 leagues recently held meetings to discuss timetables should Gov. Tim Walz give the green light to baseball.
Both leagues set out four different start dates and a mock-up of what the season schedule would look like at those times. The 13-60 League has scenarios for a May 15 start, a June 1 start, a June 15 start and a July 1 start. The DRS League has options for a May 31 start, a June 1 start, a June 14 start and a July 1 start. As the start date progresses, the fewer league games each league will play. Players need to play in four league games in order to be eligible for postseason play.
The Twin Rivers League, where Owatonna, Waseca and Wanamingo play, have not met as a league to discuss scheduling scenarios, Waseca’s Tink Larson said.
“In our league everything is on hold,” Larson said. “Not much we can do until the governor says and what the state amateur board says. No sense in making up any schedules right now.”
The Minnesota Baseball Association initially requested that all teams refrain from scheduling games prior to May 1 due to COVID-19 concerns. The MBA Board of Directors held a meeting April 18 where the board announced the season is postponed until Gov. Walz says baseball can be played. Teams could start play the next day should they want.
“Obviously guys want to get out there,” Faribault Lakers manager Charlie Lechtenberg said.
Waterville Indians manager Joe Grose feels bad for the players who have missed out on the start of the season. The 13-60 and DRS were scheduled to begin play last weekend.
“I feel sorry for everybody but especially the older players,” Grose said. “The young kids can bounce back from everything. The older amateur players who have a sense of townball, it’s going to be bad for them.”
Grose is still out at the field taking care of winter kill, fertilizing and other maintenance tasks. The field still requires work even when games aren’t being played. Waterville owns its park and that means keeping insurance for it. Without games and concessions, it could be a long summer for Waterville.
The MBA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet Saturday in Green Isle. The MBA anticipates that it’ll have more information from Gov. Walz by the time it meets and will be able to provide more direction on the 2020 season for teams.