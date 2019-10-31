The work started for Faribault senior Mitchell Hanson last spring, when during his junior track season he decided he wanted to end his senior cross country season by competing at state.
He'll fulfill that goal when he takes the course Saturday morning at St. Olaf College in Northfield during the Class AA State Championships, and will do so after another Faribault senior, Madelyn Skjeveland, makes her return to state after she qualified as a seventh-grader, an eighth-grader and as a freshman.
"It feels pretty good to go," Hanson said. "I've worked for a long time trying to get this and it's really nice that I'm finally able to go."
Throughout the summer, Hanson estimates he logged upward of 300 miles when combining the distances from the team's summer practices with the work he did on his own, which has resulted in a 12-second drop in his time from a year ago.
That helped him finish 10th at the Section 1AA Championships in 16 minutes, 31.4 seconds.
"I feel faster," Hanson said. "That 12 seconds is a completely different pack in sections, so I feel like I'm running faster and running with faster kids."
For Skjeveland, she's worked her way back to the front of the pack after disappointing section races her sophomore and junior seasons. As a senior, she was able to finish seventh in 18:48.1 — only a 10h of a second off her own school record.
"It feels really nice, especially ending senior year like that," Skjeveland said. "I'm excited."
Skjeveland said she remembers the course at St. Olaf, which typically hampers personal bests with the hilly terrain, and even ran the course when the Falcons competed at the St. Olaf Invitational earlier this fall.
While Hanson hasn't competed at state before, he went as a spectator two years ago to support Adam Tuma, the last Faribault boys runner to qualify individually.
"There were a lot of kids and a lot of energy in the area, I remember that," Hanson said. "There were a lot of spectators cheering."
Hanson has an ultimate goal of breaking the 16:30 mark, but understands the course might make that difficult, so he said he'll be plenty happy with throwing up a time close to what he ran at the section meet.
For Skjeveland, a potential all-state finish (top 25) will be what's pushing her toward the finish line.
"I'm just ready to go off with a bang," she said.
Both agree that while Saturday will be the most populated race either have run at this fall, the hard part is done.
"I feel like there's a lot of pressure off," Hanson said. "Sections was pretty heavy because I had run really well in order to go to state, but now I'm at state and I just have to run really well just because I want to."
Class A
In addition to the pair of Falcons running Saturday, two runners from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and an athlete from Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo will be competing in the afternoon's Class A races.
For WEM/JWP, sophomore Lauren Dimler and freshman Addison Peed qualified for state after Peed snagged fifth at the Section 2A Championships in 19:46.8 and was followed closely by Dimler, who crossed in 20:13.9, which was good enough for 10th place.
It will be Peed's first experience at the state championships, while Dimler is returning after qualifying as an eighth-grader, when she finished 98th with a time of 20:46.
For ZM/KW, freshman Natasha Sortland will be making her third straight appearance at state after she won the Section 1A Championship in 18:11.4 — more than a minute ahead of the second-place finisher.
As a seventh-grader, she finished 11th at state with a time of 19:11, and last year Sortland grabbed eighth overall with a time of 18:46.
Having dropped 30 seconds off her time between last year's state meet and last week's section meet, Sortland has placed herself squarely in the conversation to contend for a state title.
Last year's top two finishers, Grace and Lauren Ping from Winona Cotter have moved to Arizona, while the other five runners that finished ahead of Sortland a year ago will all be back this year, although there's reason to believe Sortland has outpaced her competition so far.
In the final individual state rankings released by the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association, Sortland was ranked No. 1, ahead of last year's third-place finisher, junior Morgan Gehl from Murray County Central/Fulda. A year ago, Gehl completed the course at St. Olaf in 17:53.9.