Spectators at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s boys basketball games this season have grown accustomed to watching the Bucs race out to big halftime leads and blow away their opponents. Case in point: out of WEM’s 16 games so far, all but three of them were won by double digits.
WEM won again by double digits on Thursday night when it hosted Maple River, but the Bucs — ranked No. 5 in Class 1A — had to work harder than normal to pull off the 59-48 win.
“It was a tough game,” WEM sophomore Domanik Paulson said. “Maple River played very good defense and we weren’t making a lot of shots in the beginning, and they were getting a lot of stops. And then in the second half we came out and kept playing hard and we were finally able to pull away a little bit.”
The Eagles trailed by only six points at halftime and closed to within three points at 36-33 with only 10 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game. Maple River stayed in the game in large part due to its defense, as well as the fact that the Bucs’ offense was struggling just a bit more than normal.
“I didn’t think we shot as well as we normally do, but that has a lot to do with their defense,” WEM coach Jeff Wagner said. “They kept one of their guys in the middle lane a lot to take away drives and things like that, and the rest of their guys just competed. We had some open looks with some of our best shooters, but Grant (McBroom) didn’t make as many shots tonight, Zack (Sticken) had some shots that didn’t fall, and they also guarded Cole (Kokoschke) well and kept him from driving. They did some really good things against us and made it tough.”
Conversely, the Bucs didn’t play as well on defense as they have for most of the season. They struggled in rebounding the ball and struggled to get out in transition, which is the style of game they like to play.
“We’re a transition team,” Wagner said. “We like to get up and down the basketball court fast, and they kind of made us play half-court basketball, which is kind of playoff-type basketball.”
Whenever the Eagles closed in, however, the Bucs did just enough to keep them at bay. Zack Sticken had nine points in the game — all from outside the arc — but he dealt blows to Maple River each time he made a shot.
With the Eagles trailing 29-26 early in the second half, Sticken made a key 3-pointer for WEM’s first points of the second half to double the Bucs’ lead. Then, with the Eagles still down by six with 9:35 left in the game, Sticken hit another 3-pointer to push the advantage to nine.
While McBroom and Kokoschke weren’t quite as dominant as usual, the two still managed 16 points and 14 points, respectively. It was Paulson who led the team, as the sophomore finished with 20 points, including a big field goal with 8:15 left in the game to again put the Eagles behind by nine.
Paulson had attempted a 3-pointer and missed, but he rebounded his own missed basket and floated the ball up to the rim and through the basket for an easy two points.
The Eagles closed within six one more time, but with less than four minutes remaining the Bucs scored five straight points to take a 55-44 lead, and Maple River (7-9 overall, 4-3 Gopher Conference) never really threatened the rest of the way.
“It wasn’t our best game, but I think we did a good job of setting screens and getting people open, and we made some shots on the perimeter when we needed to,” Paulson said. “We just did our best to trap them and make good stops on defense.”
Ultimately, Wagner felt his team’s experience is what allowed WEM (15-1, 7-0 Gopher Conference) to hang on down the stretch, while Paulson credited his teammates for their sense of resiliency.
“Some people think we don’t play a lot of good teams, but when we come out and play a game like this, I think they’ll see that we know how to fight hard,” Paulson said. “We’re a group of guys who all love the game and we all try to play hard throughout the whole game. We just go out and try our best to play as a team, and if we can do that then we know we’ll come up with stops on defense and make enough baskets on offense.”
Added Wagner, “We were never behind. They got within three, but Grant made a three when we needed one and Domanik and Zack made a couple threes when we needed them. I think we can play better, but I’m always proud of these guys.”