In a hard-fought battle to the end, Bethlehem Academy outlasted New Ulm Cathedral 20-18 in a Section 2A quarterfinal matchup.
“We made some mental errors that hurt us at a few points,” Bethlehem Academy head coach Jim Beckman said. “But the kids battled and played through to the very end and did what they needed to do. I’m pleased with the intensity, effort and hard work they laid out tonight.”
Once again, senior Josh Oathoudt led the Cardinals’ offense with 182 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. BA didn’t turn the ball over.
“Josh ran really well,” Beckman said. “The line opened up some really nice holes from him. That’s what I expect from Josh week in and week out. He’s really matured as a runner. He’s patient and can work his way through.”
Brady Strodtman had a stellar game defensively, finishing with eight tackles, while Andrew Donahue finished with a team-high nine tackles.
“Brady is one of those guys that has that football sense and always knows where he needs to be,” Beckman said. “He’s a big part of our offense and he brought his defense tonight,” Beckman said. “Guys like that are fun to have on the team and fun to coach.”
With the win, Bethlehem Academy advances to the semifinal round to face United South Central at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Beckman said he hasn’t seen any tape on them this year.
“We played them yearly for the last few years before they re-did the subdistricts last year,” Beckman said. “We are pretty familiar with them because of that. I know they are good. They went 8-0. It’s going to be a big, tough challenge on Saturday.”
Quarterback Jack Jandro finished 2-for-10 for 55 yards and ran for 14 yards on the ground with one touchdown. Charlie King had one catch for 40 yards.
Beckman credited Cathedral for making life tough for him.
“The level of intensity and effort was there,” Beckman said. “Cathedral was a really good team. Their record doesn’t indicate how good they are. They were hard to stop. I had nightmares stopping that crazy offense all week and I think I’m going to have nightmares for another week.”
BA 20, Cathedral 18
BA — 6 6 0 8
Cathedral — 6 6 0 6
BA offense — Passing: Jack Jandro 2-10, 55; Josh Oathoudt 0-1 … Rushing: Oathoudt 21-182, 2 TD; Brady Strodtman 4-27, Jack Jandro 2-14, 1 TD; Lucas Linneman 2-11 … Receiving: Charlie King 1-40, Strodtman 1-15
BA defense — Tackles: Andrew Donahue 9, Strodtman 8, Spencer Eli 7, Jandro 7, Riley Kangas 6.5, Eliot Smith 4, Aiden Tobin 3.5, Ben Cohen 3.5, Lucas Linneman 3.5, Oathoudt 3, Gerald Friesen 1, Henry Schoolmeesters 1
BA special teams — Punting: Eli 2-75 … Punt returns: Tobin 2-14 … Kick returns: Linneman 1-23, Jashon Shuda 2-20