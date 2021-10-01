Entering the final week of the regular season, the Faribault boys soccer team is in the midst of a tightly-contested seeding battle for the Section 1AA playoffs.
After Thursday's 6-4 victory against Austin, the Falcons bumped ahead of the Packers according the Quality Results Formula (QRF) produced by minnesota-scores.net and into the second spot in Section 1AA.
Faribault ranks No. 28 in Class AA's QRF and Austin is No. 30, ahead of Byron (No. 36), who are all behind projected top seed Winona, which is No. 7 in Class AA.
Section seeds aren't handed out for another week, however, making the next eight days important for the Falcons to hold onto a potential home games in the first two rounds of the section tournament. If everything breaks right in the final week, the No. 1 seed in the section is still within plenty of reach.
At present, the top four teams have all beaten each other by the transitive property. Faribault lost to Byron and beat Austin, which beat Winona, which beat Byron. Those intertwining knots have to be untangled this week one way or another, but Faribault has a chance to wrestle itself free from its surrounding teams this week.
That stretch starts Saturday afternoon at home against Class AA No. 4 Worthington, which has won all 13 of its games this season by multiple goals. That includes a 4-1 victory against Austin. The Trojans have allowed only four goals all season, on top of the 89 goals they've poured into the back of the net.
Worthington isn't a section opponent, however, and while Faribault being the first team to beat Worthington would provide a sizable boost to its resume, a loss certainly doesn't take the Falcons out of the running for that No. 2 seed.
Faribault's midweek matches are a different story. Tuesday brings a rekindling of what's turned into a hotly-contested rivalry in Northfield, although the Raiders are without double-digit seniors from last year's team and are now under the direction of a new coach, after Westley Dayus stepped down early this season.
Northfield's record of 5-5 doesn't strike as much immediate fear as undefeated Worthington, but the Raiders have shown the capability to beat just about anyone. Northfield is the only Big 9 Conference team to beat Rochester Century this year with a 3-2 win on Sept. 16, and fell just short in back-and-forth overtime losses against Mankato West and Winona.
The most impactful match — and the only one against a Section 1AA opponent — is Thursday, when Winona visits the Faribault Soccer Complex. Any path to the No. 1 seed in Section 1AA requires the Falcons beating the Winhawks, whose only losses have come against Rochester Century and Austin.
A win for Faribault provides it with head-to-head wins against both of Winona and Austin, making it easier to dismiss the loss to Byron as more of a fluke.
The regular-season finale Saturday, Oct. 9 at New Prague (2-10) is probably the easiest match of the week for Faribault, but still is the final leg of a grueling four-game stretch in eight days.
Faribault entered this season with goals of contending a Section 1AA title. With a week to go in the regular season, the Falcons have put themselves in prime position to do just that.