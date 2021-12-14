Boys basketball: Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 43, Hmong Academy 39
After surrendering the lead in the final 10 seconds Monday night against Hmong Academy, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf boys basketball team locked down defensively in overtime to secure the victory.
"The Trojans were fired up for overtime and played their best defense this season to prevail them from having another comeback," MSAD coach William Bissell said.
Senior Brendan Dow led MSAD with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, while eighth grader Javon Johnson added 13 points.
Girls basketball: Christ's Household of Faith 54, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 41
A shorthanded Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf girls basketball team ran out of gas in the second half Monday night in a 54-41 loss against Christ's Household of Faith.
After the Trojans led 29-25 at halftime, CHOF came back to outscore MSAD 29-12 in the second half.
"It was a tough game for us, many easy missed shots and lack of boxing out gave the opponent multiple second chance baskets," MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. "We played with only six players, so a lot of fatigue factored in the game flow."
Dalina Schwartz was the high scorer for the Trojans with 20 points, in addition to her 12 rebounds and three assists. Javanna Johnson added a full stat line of 15 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, one assist and one block.