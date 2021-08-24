For years, the Faribault volleyball team has been a smaller fish in an ocean filled with carnivorous creatures.
That was life for the Falcons, who were assigned to Section 1AAA alongside perennial state title contenders Lakeville South and Lakeville North and their enrollments that dwarfed that of Faribault.
That reality is changing this year, with volleyball expanding from three to four classes kicking the South Suburban Conference schools along with Northfield, Owatonna and the Rochester Big 9 Conference trio into the newly-created Section 1-4A.
"We are finally away from some of the powerhouses in the state that were in our section before," Faribault coach JoAnna Lane said. "We look at this like a blank canvas and a fresh start."
There's still plenty of turbulence for the Falcons in the new-look Section 1AAA, which now features former Class AA powers Stewartville and Kasson-Mantroville, ranked second and sixth in this year's preseason Class AAA poll.
Those newcomers aren't dimming the lofty goals for Faribault, however.
"We say if you don’t shoot for the stars right away, then what are we playing for? Our goals are to be in competition to get to state and make that section final game and hope for a chance to win it," Lane said. "That’s something that hasn’t been done since 1976. While we do go down a class we do still have some tough competition in our section and some of the best in the state, as well. I think we have the ability to get there.”
Leading the Falcons into that new section are a ton of fresh faces, after the graduations of five seniors from 2020. That includes the one-two setting/hitting duo of Payton Evenstad and Bennett Wolff, plus standout libero Hanna Cunniff.
At a scrimmage Friday, Aug. 20, Lane said she liked the way her team was progressing in filling in those gaps.
“They looked really good," Lane said. "We scrimmaged against Byron and Farmington, our first two games this season, so it was nice to see the competition that we have. I think we have a great chance at a successful finish this year if our girls communicate with each other.”
The quintet of Whitton Wolff, Isabel Herda, Olivia Bauer Maggie Leichtnam and Meghan Swanson all enter this season with multiple years of varsity experience, and the ability to lead Faribault toward the lofty goals Lane has laid out.
“It’s interesting because our varsity skill seems pretty well-versed with people that have seen the court," Lane said. "Whitton is one of our setters, and while she is coming in kind of new to the role, with her sister having some injuries and being out, she has set for varsity before. Isabel Herda, this is her junior year and she started as a freshman, and she’s going to take a more dynamic role around the court.”
Bauer is entering her third year as a starter, and is set to take on a more dynamic role for the Falcons this fall, while Leichtnam and Swanson are both back for their third season as the team's middle hitters. Addison Dietsch, meanwhile, is returning this year after breaking into the varsity lineup for the first time last fall.
The journey toward the postseason starts Thursday with a trip to Byron, and the continues Monday, Aug. 30 with the home opener against former section foe Farmington, with a home match against Kasson-Mantorville on Monday, Sept. 13.
That date with the KoMets acts as a direct measuring stick for the Falcons against their new section roommates.
“Stewartville will be tough competition," Lane said. "We’re definitely going to have to play a phenomenal match and one with few errors to beat them and Kasson. But, I think it is very achievable.”
ROSTER
Olivia Bauer, senior, outside hitter
Calinda Beene, senior, right-side hitter
Belle Bokman, senior, setter
Aubrey Hatfield, senior, defense specialist
Maggie Leichtnam, senior, middle hitter
Meghan Swanson, senior, middle hitter
Whitton Wolff, senior, setter
Addison Dietsch, junior, middle hitter
Darla Glende, junior, defensive specialist
Isabel Herda, junior, outside hitter/setter
Clara Malecha, junior, libero
Emily Soukop, junior, middle hitter
Rylee Sietsema, sophomore, outside hitter
Josie Herda, freshman, outside hitter