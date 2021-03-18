For the first 18 minutes Wednesday night, the Faribault boys basketball team appeared to have discovered the antidote to Byron's high-flying and high-powered offense.
In the second half, however, the second-seeded Bears (15-2) rediscovered their offensive form to race past the seventh-seeded Falcons (3-14) for a 66-34 victory in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals in Byron.
Byron led 29-23 at halftime, and Faribault trimmed the deficit to as few as four points early in the second half. The Falcons did limit heavily-recruited junior Ahjany Lee to only eight points, but the Bears spread the ball around to allow 11 players to score and make up for their star's reduced point count.
Faribault was led by eight points junior center Devin Lockerby, who's two-handed dunk trimmed the Byron lead to only one point late in the first half. Senior guard John Palmer added seven points, senior guard Alex Sullivan and senior center Alex Leet both scored five points, and Jordan Klecker, Ian Ehlers and Hunter Nelson all tallied three points.