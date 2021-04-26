In the sprint events, the Faribault boys track and field team is bigger, faster and stronger.
The first and third of those specifications don’t necessarily relate to sheer size and physical attributes of the athletes — although there’s some of that as well — and more to the number of athletes the Falcons are able to throw at each of those individual and relay sprint events.
“Track is a numbers game,” Faribault boys track and field coach Dave Wieber said. “The more you have the better you’re going to be.”
All those numbers have created a collective increase in speed, as the Falcons have progressed through three meets entering Wednesday’s quadrangular in Northfield and Friday’s invitational at Mankato East with a clear strength in the shortest events.
Senior Taylor Day is 3-for-3 in first-place finishes for the 100-meter dash with a low time of 11.75 seconds.
Freshman Cristian Escobar was narrowly off that pace in the season-opening meet at 12.02 seconds, and won the 110 hurdles in the second meet of the season.
“The sprint crew is coming along,” Wieber said. “It’s nice to have some speed on the team.”
Beyond the jackrabbits at the front is a steady stream of additional speedsters that have provided Faribault with a number of possible combinations in the 400 and 800 relays. In that season-opening meet back on April 8, the Falcons split that speed up across two different teams.
They finished second and third — both less than a half second behind first-place Red Wing.
The quartet of Day, sophomore Johnny Frank, junior Jordan Klecker and junior AJ Worrall finished second with a time of 46.95 seconds, while the team of Escobar, Blake Vinar, Luke Vinar and Alex Sullivan was close behind at 47.19 seconds.
In the second meet of the season, the Faribault 400 relay team of Day, Worrall, Escobar and Blake Vinar topped Albert Lea with a time of 47.23 seconds, and in the most recent meet April 20, that same foursome sped to second place behind Winona with a season-best time of 46.44 seconds.
In that same meet, the 800 relay team of sophomore Ben Boyd, junior Owen Carlin, freshman Nicholas Holmberg and sophomore Owen Nesburg sped to first with a time of 1:40.52 — narrowly ahead of Northfield’s 1:40.57 that was disqualified.
In the second meet, the 800 relay team of Boyd, Carlin, Worrall and Frank beat out Albert Lea for first with a time of 1:42.03.
All that speed has more or less been a pleasant surprise to Wieber.
“We didn’t know what to expect this year,” Wieber said. “In 2019, the last year we had track, we had about 32 boys out for track. We were struggling there a little bit, so to have 60 boys out right now — the depth has really helped our team.”