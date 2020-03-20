FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. The Denver Broncos continued an impressive offseason haul Friday, March 20, 2020, by agreeing to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)