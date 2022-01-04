MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its athletes of the week on Monday, and Augsburg junior Joe Palmer was named the MIAC Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.
Palmer — a graduate of Faribault High School — averaged 24.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per-game while shooting 55.1% from the field in a 2-1 week for the Auggies. He shot 56.3% from the floor and scored 25 points with nine rebounds in Augsburg’s win over Rhodes College on Dec. 19, then knocked down 10 of his 14 shots (71.4%) for 29 points while grabbing eight rebounds to lead the Auggies past DePauw University on Dec. 20.
For the season, Palmer sits atop the MIAC overall statistics rankings and 13th in all of NCAA Division III with 23.6 points per game and also ranks first in the conference with 8.9 rebounds per game while sitting fourth with a field goal percentage of 57.2.
Still undefeated in MIAC play, the Auggies will return to conference action with three straight home games at Si Melby Hall over the next 10 days. Augsburg will take on Macalaster on Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. before facing St. Mary’s on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. and Concordia-Moorhead on Jan. 12 at 7:15 p.m.