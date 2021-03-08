The Big 9 Conference championships went about as well as Faribault boys swimming and diving coach Charlie Fuller could have asked for.
Without a full taper, the Falcons achieved a 100% success rate in terms of personal-best swims. Now, the mission is maintaining and improving that speed into the Section 1A championships, which will begin Wednesday at Mankato East High School with the diving competition and conclude Thursday with the swimming finals at the Rochester Recreation Center.
"We're not finished tapering yet," Fuller said. "We're not shaved yet, and a lot of them can have their fastest time yet. We still have a ways to go, which I really believe will be even faster."
Due to the overall youth and limited roster size, the goal for Faribault wasn't to compete for a Big 9 championship. The same will go for the Section 1A meet. Instead, Fuller said his squad is aiming to cap off its progression this season with another slew of personal-best times.
Then, at the top end, the Falcons are attempting to steer a pair of athletes toward the Class A state championships.
Sophomore Chriztopher Ferris finished tied for fourth place in the Big 9 diving competition, and with the top two divers from the Big 9 competing in the Section 1AA meet, an identifiable path exists for Ferris to finish in the top four in the section meet to secure a trip to state.
That will require repeating his 11-dive performance from last week, and making sure he comes out ahead of enough of the incoming competition from Simley.
"I know they have four divers, I just don't know how good they are," Fuller said. "Regardless, he still has a shot and has to do really great on all his dives, but we have nothing to lose."
The other state hopeful is senior Tanner Longshore, who will be trying to qualify for state in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. To do so, he needs to either finish in the top three of an event at sections or swim faster than the state standard time for Class A, which is 22.51 seconds in the 50 and 49.66 seconds in the 100.
At the Big 9 meet, Longshore swam the 50 in 23.64 seconds and finished ninth, with five of the swimmers ahead of him set to compete in Section 1AA and only .09 seconds behind the second-fastest swimmer from Section 1A. In the 100, Longshore finished 10th with a time of 52.56 with six of the swimmers ahead of him competing this week in Section 1AA and only a half-second behind the second-fastest swimmer from Section 1A.
"Tanner has a really good shot at going to state," Fuller said.
Longshore also has the benefit of Faribault swimming in a pod with Mankato East, Mankato West and Austin, a trio of schools which feature swimmers closely clustered with Longshore in terms of competing spots at state in those two events.
Regardless, Fuller said if his team is able to match the energy and passion it swam with at the Big 9 meet, he predicts a successful section meet is in the cards.
"With the way we're swimming we're just going to keep dropping time and it's just fun," Fuller said. "We absolutely had a blast at the meet because everybody went in there and just swam their hearts out."