The Falcons maintained their perfect record to start the 2021 season with a pair of sizable wins Saturday against Mankato East and Mankato West.
Faribault first beat East 45-23, before dispatching West 49-24.
Seven Falcons finished the day undefeated, with George Soto (195-pound weight class) winning via a technical fall and a 3-0 decision, Aiden Tobin (152) claiming a 7-6 decision and a first-period fall, Isaac Yetzer (132) doing so with a pair of falls, Tyler Boyd (126) with a fall and an 8-2 decision, Elliot Viland (120) a 3-1 decision and a fall, Bo Bokman (113) a forfeit and a technical fall and JT Hausen (106) by a pair of forfeits.