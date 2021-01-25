The Falcons maintained their perfect record to start the 2021 season with a pair of sizable wins Saturday against Mankato East and Mankato West.

Faribault first beat East 45-23, before dispatching West 49-24.

Seven Falcons finished the day undefeated, with George Soto (195-pound weight class) winning via a technical fall and a 3-0 decision, Aiden Tobin (152) claiming a 7-6 decision and a first-period fall, Isaac Yetzer (132) doing so with a pair of falls, Tyler Boyd (126) with a fall and an 8-2 decision, Elliot Viland (120) a 3-1 decision and a fall, Bo Bokman (113) a forfeit and a technical fall and JT Hausen (106) by a pair of forfeits.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

