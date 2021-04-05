If a team is lacking in overall experience, it’s probably best to concentrate that in two place — behind the plate and on the mound.
That’s exactly the case for the Faribault baseball team, which after the cancellation of the 2020 season robbed a number of players of varsity debuts, returns only three players with varsity experience. Senior Jordan Nawrocki is back as the starting catcher, while senior John Palmer and and junior Hunter Nelson both logged innings on the mound two seasons ago as a sophomore and a freshman, respectively.
“We have a really good core of guys that have some varsity experience, we’re just trying to fill in around them,” Faribault coach Charlie Lechtenberg said. “We hope to be a competitive team.”
In particular, Lechtenberg was excited about that pitching due of Palmer and Nelson, who he believes have a chance to form one of the top duos in the Big 9 Conference this season.
“We feel like we have one if not two of the top pitchers that we’ve really ever had coming through in Hunter and John,” Lechtenberg said, “so with those two on the mound we feel we should be pretty tough with them and some other guys stepping up and some younger guys getting a chance to play varsity baseball.”
Supporting those three is a group of players that might not possess anything in terms of varsity baseball experience, but were able to take part in a summer league together against other teams from communities in the Big 9 Conference. That squad finished the summer with an 8-13 record.
Junior Zack Slinger was one player Lechtenberg said enjoyed a productive summer, in addition to Ayden Qualey, Braeden Mensing, Teddy Calmer and Jack Knutson.
“Last year we were lucky enough with the other coaches in the conference to put together a little league with a July start, so we did get the guys some baseball,” Lechtenberg said. “That was huge for them, but we do have a couple guys that didn’t play last summer and really haven’t played baseball in the last two years.”
On the mound, the Falcons will need more than just Palmer and Nelson, especially in the first few weeks as arm strength is built back up and games start to arrive as often as three of four times a week. That’s where some of those new varsity faces will be key.
“We’re trying to get them the reps before we start games and get them ready knowing we’re going to have to use multiple guys pitching to start out until we get them stretched out and read to go,” Lechtenberg said.
VARSITY ROSTER
Will Burmeister
Teddy Calmer
Taylor Day
Hunter Edwards
Matthias Lenway
Cade McCusker
Braeden Mensing
Bailey Mueller
Jordan Nawrocki
Tim Nierby
John Palmer
Ayden Qualey
Zack Slinger
Jake Wetzel
2021 SCHEDULE
April 8 — at Winona, 5 p.m.
April 10 — vs. Mankato East, noon
April 13 — vs. Austin, 5 p.m.
April 17 — at Albert Lea, 5 p.m. (DH)
April 20 — at Northfield, 5 p.m.
April 22 — at Mankato West, 5 p.m.
April 27 — vs. Winona, 5 p.m.
April 30 — vs. Litchfield, 5 p.m.
May 4 — at Austin, 5 p.m.
May 6 — vs. Red Wing, 5 p.m. (DH)
May 8 — at Byron, noon
May 10 — at Fairmont, 5:30 p.m.
May 13 — vs. Owatonna, 7 p.m.
May 19 — at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.
May 20 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
May 22 — at Mankato East, 1 p.m.
May 25 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.