The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team swept Owatonna Monday by scores of 25-7, 25-20, 25-14.
The Cardinals improved to 9-13 overall, while the Huskies dropped to 5-21 overall.
“Tonight was a good night! We brought energy and determination to the floor,” said BA head coach Christine Bothun. “We passed and defended the floor well and our blockers had a great night at the net. Our hitting was .300, what a night! We communicated and worked well together, reducing our errors greatly from previous matches. This was a strong win allowing us to work on things necessary for facing WEM Tuesday night at home.”
BA statistics - Kills: Lexi Boyd 9, Kate Trump 6, Ellie Cohen 4, Haley Lang 3, Kennedy Tutak 3, Lindsay Hanson 2, Kaitlyn Kotek 1, Grace Ashley 1 … Digs: Radatz 21, Lang 14, Trump 11, Kotek 8, Kangas 7, Potter 6, Boyd 2, Hanson 1, Cohen 1, Tutak 1