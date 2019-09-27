Waterville-Elysian-Morristown moved into first place in the Gopher conference standings with a sweep Thursday at Medford (10-5 overall, 3-1 conference).
"Our girls came locked in and ready to go tonight. It was our best defensive match of the year," said head coach Crystal Lamont. "The girls refused to let the ball drop on their side of the court. It was a total team effort."
With the win, the Class A No. 5 Buccaneers improved to 18-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play. They're winners of 18 of their last 19 matches and have not lost a best-of-three match since the season opener.
"It was a great conference win and a great way to finish off September. Now we have the weekend to relax and then the challenge is to get back in the gym and keep getting better."
The Buccaneers now look forward to Tuesday’s non-conference match against Jordan (6-13 overall, 2-3 conference).
WEM finished second at last weekend's Class A Showcase and Medford was eighth.
WEM statistics — Kills: Toryn Richards 17, Kylie Pittmann 12, Delaney Donahue 10, Trista Hering 6, Ellie Ready 2, Lindsay Condon 1 … Digs: Pittmann 14, Richards 14, Ready 7, Donahue 5, Allison Rients 5, Autumn Taylor 2, Hering 1 ... Aces: Pittman 2, Ready 2, Rients 1, Donahue 1