With an eye toward increasing the vibrancy of downtown Faribault and helping building owners to earn a little extra cash, the city’s Economic Development Authority is investing $5,000 in an innovative new effort to encourage downtown living.
With the “Upstairs Downtown Digital Experience,” the EDA is aiming to build off of a similar — and successful — tour this fall, one of many held in conjunction with the national UpstairsDowntown initiative. Launched in Rock Island, Illinois, some 15 years ago, the program addresses the nation’s housing shortage by helping owners of downtown businesses with vacant upper floors turn them into income-producing assets.
As UpstairsDowntown notes, there are thousands of downtown buildings across the country with vacant upper floors. Meanwhile, 5-10% of Americans express an interest in downtown living — but many of them can’t find a place.
While offering in-person tours of potential downtown apartments can be an effective tool to encourage downtown development, not everyone is able to participate, and some may feel uncomfortable doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an alternative, the digital experience will offer virtual tours that anyone interested can view from their own home or office. Such tours would be designed to help people to imagine what downtown living might look like and how it could work for them.
In addition to a video, the “digital experience” would include interactive visual resources like “before/after” slides highlighting the improvements made by building owners. It would also include information on housing demand, proformas and other relevant information,
The resource would be designed to be used both as a standalone resource and to complement the in person tour. To keep things fresh, Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard told the EDA that new photos could be added to the digital experience.
EDA member Matt Drevlow, who owns several buildings downtown, said that he sees the tool less as a replacement for the in-person tour than as a way to “whet the appetite” of those potentially interested in downtown living.
“It’s a good tool to have,” he said. “It will support the overall marketing of downtown.”
Repurposing vacant or underutilized downtown buildings for housing and other amenities is a priority identified in Faribault’s Downtown Master Plan. Currently, the city estimates that one in five downtown buildings are either vacant or have been “converted to unsupportive use.”
The city has paid particular attention to additional housing in or near downtown, partly because that’s where space has been available and partly because it’s expected that additional residents will help revitalize the historic district currently dotted with vacant storefronts. In the last year or more, the city has approved two housing complexes on the edges of downtown.
In recent weeks, several other apartments have opened above the new Redemption restaurant on Third Street NW and First Avenue NE while nine units are under construction on the upper floors of the former Masonic Lodge building on the corner of Central Avenue and Fifth Street NW.