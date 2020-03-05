Waterville-Elysian-Morristown is venturing into new territory although big games are nothing new for this group of Buccaneers.
Seventh-ranked and 2A south subsection champion WEM (25-4) will play in the first section title game in school history Friday against Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. at the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato. But the spotlight of a big game is something several on the team have grown accustomed to experience.
Eight players on the team also played on the volleyball squad that finished runner-up in Class A state tournament this year.
“It’s an experienced group,” Buccaneers head coach Ty Kaus said. “They’ve been in big moments and big games in other sports. That experience certainly helps. The pressure is heightened. To have that experience will play a factor for us hopefully.”
The No. 8-ranked Knights (25-2) haven’t reached the state tournament in 15 years. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s fell in last year’s Section 2A north subsection championship to BOLD, just like WEM did in the Section 2AA south subsection championship against St. Peter last year.
The Knights boast one of the state’s top scorers in sophomore Madison Mathiowetz, who lands at the No. 4 spot in the state with a 29 points per game average. She’s complemented by junior Sydney Windschitl, who averages 16.5 points per game.
“If we can make it tough on those two, I like our chances,” Kaus said. “Our length and athleticism will play a factor. I don’t think they’ve played a team with our length.”
Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s advanced to the section title game with a 65-29 win over Cedar Mountain, a 58-44 win over BOLD and a 72-54 win over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, despite losing to Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 83-79 earlier in the season. The Knights’ other loss of the season came against Minnesota Valley Lutheran Dec. 16 78-74 in double overtime.
The Buccaneers have built a stifling defense this season and have allowed an average of just 39.1 points per game. WEM displayed that suffocating defense in its subsection title game by limiting Springfield to 44 points in a 57-44 victory. The Buccaneers forced 18 turnovers and blocked eight shots.
Offensively, Brielle Bartlet is averaging 18.7 points per game for WEM and Ellie Ready is scoring 16.3 points a game.
“We want to push the pace too but do it wisely,” Kaus said. “Making them score in the halfcourt is to our advantage.”
The Class A state tournament begins March 12 at Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota.
“We’re excited to get after it tomorrow night and see what happens,” Kaus said.