Competing with less than a full lineup, the Faribault wrestling team still snagged fourth out of 13 teams at Saturday's Eastview Invitational.
Wayzata won the invitational with 190 points ahead of Scott West (158), Farmington (147), Faribault (141.5) and Eastview (104.5).
Eight of 10 entrants for the Falcons finished in the top five of their weight classes, highlight by Elliott Viland winning the 132-pound weight class.
Viland entered his bracket as the No. 3 seed. He started with a 5-2 victory in the quarterfinals, upset second-seeded Andrew Larson from Wayzata in the semifinals with a 10-0 major decision and then topped fourth-seeded Ryan Sullivan from Farmington 8-3 in the final. Sullivan upset top-seeded Colton Thell from St. Thomas Academy 6-4 in the semifinals.
JT Hausen (120) and Aiden Tobin (152) both finished second, Bo Bokman (126) and Gabe Shatskikh (195) snagged third, Isaac Yetzer (145) and Lucas Nelson (113) slotted into fourth, and Hunter Conrad (145) finished fifth.
Faribault next wrestles Thursday night at Albert Lea in a triangular that also includes Northfield. Faribault and Northfield are the final undefeated teams in the Big 9 Conference.
Full results from all 10 Faribault wrestlers are listed below:
Varsity 113
Lucas Nelson's place is 4th and has scored 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Lucas Nelson (Faribault) received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Vance Barz (Sauk Rapids Rice) won by fall over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Semi - Lucas Nelson (Faribault) won by decision over Logan Culbertson (Sauk Rapids Rice) (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match - Caleb Tracy (Scott West) won by major decision over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) (Maj 11-3)
Varsity 120
JT Hausen's place is 2nd and has scored 19.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jt Hausen (Faribault) won by tech fall over Matt Luenmann (Woodbury) (TF 15-0)
Semifinal - Jt Hausen (Faribault) won by fall over Cohen Hoffman (Wayzata) (Fall 2:51)
1st Place Match - Matt Randolph (Scott West) won by decision over Jt Hausen (Faribault) (Dec 2-0)
Varsity 126
Bo Bokman's place is 3rd and has scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Bo Bokman (Faribault) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Bo Bokman (Faribault) won by fall over Tyler Her (Coon Rapids) (Fall 4:36)
Semifinal - Zach Tracy (Scott West) won by decision over Bo Bokman (Faribault) (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Semi - Bo Bokman (Faribault) won by fall over Jake Arens (Farmington) (Fall 1:31)
3rd Place Match - Bo Bokman (Faribault) won by decision over Elijah Wald (Wayzata) (Dec 4-0)
Varsity 132
Elliott Viland's place is 1st and has scored 23.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Elliott Viland (Faribault) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Elliott Viland (Faribault) won by decision over Brayden Ness (Sauk Rapids Rice) (Dec 5-2)
Semifinal - Elliott Viland (Faribault) won by major decision over Andrew Larson (Wayzata) (Maj 10-0)
1st Place Match - Elliott Viland (Faribault) won by decision over Ryan Sullivan (Farmington) (Dec 8-3)
Varsity 138
Isaac Yetzer's place is 4th and has scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) won by fall over Tim Horst (Coon Rapids) (Fall 1:26)
Semifinal - Logan Henningson (Winona) won by fall over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) (Fall 1:49)
Cons. Semi - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) won by fall over Tyler Sullivan (Farmington) (Fall 1:21)
3rd Place Match - Landon Church (Scott West) won by fall over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) (Fall 2:25)
Varsity 145
Hunter Conrad's place is 5th and has scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Edon Davis (Farmington) won by major decision over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) (Maj 8-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Hunter Conrad (Faribault) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Konner Werk (Rosemount) won by tech fall over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) (TF 20-5)
5th Place Match - Hunter Conrad (Faribault) won by fall over Edon Davis (Farmington) (Fall 2:06)
Varsity 152
Aiden Tobin's place is 2nd and has scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) won by fall over Kieran Hixson (Sauk Rapids Rice) (Fall 5:43)
Semifinal - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) won by decision over Dylan Olson (Farmington) (Dec 3-0)
1st Place Match - Leo Siekmann (Scott West) won by decision over Aiden Tobin (Faribault) (Dec 7-1)
Varsity 160
Cooper Leichtnam's place is 6th and has scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) won by fall over Sean Jackson (Rosemount) (Fall 2:46)
Quarterfinal - Dylan Cariveau (Roseville) won by major decision over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) (Maj 21-8)
Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) won by fall over Hunter Allen (Coon Rapids) (Fall 1:40)
Cons. Semi - Ashton Holbrook (Scott West) won by fall over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) (Fall 2:35)
5th Place Match - Dylan Cariveau (Roseville) won by fall over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) (Fall 4:14)
Varsity 195
Gabriel Shatskikh's place is 3rd and has scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) won by fall over Kevin Chavira-Meneely (Coon Rapids) (Fall 0:56)
Semifinal - Chase Ullom (Wayzata) won by major decision over Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) (Maj 10-2)
Cons. Semi - Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) won by fall over Dylan Henrikson (Farmington) (Fall 1:21)
3rd Place Match - Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) won by fall over Ethan Dupont (Eastview) (Fall 2:59)
Varsity 285
Matt Nelson's place is 6th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Carson Schoenbauer (Scott West) won by decision over Matt Nelson (Faribault) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Matt Nelson (Faribault) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Alex Baccoli (Eastview) won by major decision over Matt Nelson (Faribault) (Maj 9-0)
5th Place Match - Carson Schoenbauer (Scott West) won by major decision over Matt Nelson (Faribault) (Maj 9-1)