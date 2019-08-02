Making the leap to attend a boarding school can be a big one.
So why not to try to live the life for a week?
That’s not to say everyone who attends a boys top talent soccer camp at Shattuck-St. Mary’s is a future Sabre. Regardless of who campers play for during their prep careers, they get a taste of what life’s like at SSM with these four-day camps offered in June, July and December.
The Sabres can tout their nationally ranked under-17 boys team and double-digit collegiate commits in 2018-19 to those checking out the program for the first time. Current and former MLS players to descend from SSM are also drawing points to attract players to camp.
“We have kids from New York, New Jersey, Rochester, Minnesota. Pittsburgh’s here, we have California here,” said Director of Boys Soccer Sean Bushey. “We draw from all over. Iowa and the Dakotas. We have a bit of everything here.”
The most recent session was July 28-31. It got off to an inauspicious start as campers were greeted to Faribault with a tornado watch Sunday.
The weather improved and camp activities went on as scheduled. And there were a lot of activities.
Throughout the four days, campers are all-consumed with soccer. They receive five field sessions, futsal time, a weight room session and three meals per day.
Players get time to scrimmage full field while decked out in white or maroon Adidas SSM jerseys.
Futsal is akin to soccer. It is traditionally played between two teams of five on a hard court. The ball is smaller and harder than a soccer ball.
SSM camps are led by Recruiting Coordinator and U15 assistant coach, Bob Moullin, as well as with assistance from current SSM players and oversight by Bushey.
“We try to get across our philosophy and style a little bit and how we go about developing players,” Bushey said. “We have young ones, (2006 birthdays), and we have older ones up to 2001s, guys who will be seniors. We kind of introduce them to the foundational things we do and ideas we have.”
The camp is for ages 12-18. Some Minnesotans opted for the less expensive commuter registration.
Others opted up for the full residential experience.
“You live on campus, live in the dorms and get to be a full-time soccer player for a few days,” Bushey said. “It’s a pretty cool experience when you’ve got a handful of staff involved. Kind of neat to promote the Shattuck-St. Mary’s way.”