The Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team split a pair of dual matches in a triangular Thursday against former Hiawatha Valley League foes in Goodhue.
First, the Knights topped Lake City 45-27 before falling short of Goodhue in a 44-23 final.
Wrestlers to win both of their individual matches were Ryan LaCanne (106-pound weight class), Tate Miller (126), Gavin Johnson (132) and Jaedin Johnson (170/182). Full results from both duals are available below.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 45, Lake City 27
106: LaCanne, Ryan (K-W) defeated Lopez Ramirez, Adrian (LC) = {Fall 0:38} (Score: 0-6)
113: Hanson, Masyn (K-W) defeated Ramirez, Cristofer (LC) = {Decision 4-3} (Score: 0-9)
120: Sommers, Reed (K-W) defeated Lopez Ramirez, Benny (LC) = {Fall 1:00} (Score: 0-15)
126: Miller, Tate (K-W) defeated Roberson, Weston (LC) = {Decision 9-4} (Score: 0-18)
132: Johnson, Gavin (K-W) defeated Dodd, Elijah (LC) = {Fall 1:01} (Score: 0-24)
138: Foss, Trent (K-W) defeated Ratz, Alex (LC) = {Fall 2:49} (Score: 0-30)
145: Meincke, Aaron (LC) defeated Trump, Landon (K-W) = {Decision 6-2} (Score: 3-30)
152: Bartel, Dillon (K-W) defeated Becker, Luke (LC) = {Fall 3:43} (Score: 3-36)
160: Craig, Owen (K-W) defeated Keller, Zack (LC) = {Decision 3-2} (Score: 3-39)
170: Harvey, Jonathan (LC) defeated Thompson, Gage (K-W) = {Fall 1:31} (Score: 9-39)
182: Johnson, Jaedin (K-W) defeated Roberson, Ethan (LC) = {Fall 1:03} (Score: 9-45)
195: Nutt, Sam (LC) defeated VanEpps, Will (K-W) = {Fall 4:34} (Score: 15-45)
220: Miller, Jonas (LC) defeated Koncur, Charlie (K-W) = {Fall 1:00} (Score: 21-45)
285: Balow, Max (LC) defeated Stokes, Amari (K-W) = {Fall 2:20} (Score: 27-45)
Goodhue 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 23
106: LaCanne, Ryan (K-W) over Erickson, Lucas (Goodhue) = {Fall 1:36} (Score: 0-6)
113: Bortz, Ryan (Goodhue) over Hanson, Mason (K-W) = {Maj Dec 11-1} (Score: 4-6)
120: Bortz, Lucas (Goodhue) over Sommers, Reed (K-W) = {Maj Dec 15-5} (Score: 8-6)
126: Miller, Tate (K-W) over Holst, Payton (Goodhue) = {Fall 2:33} (Score: 8-12)
132: Johnson, Gavin (K-W) over Breuer, Ethan (Goodhue) = {Maj Dec 9-0} (Score: 8-16)
138: Jaeger, Beau (Goodhue) over Foss, Trent (K-W) = {Decision 8-2} (Score: 11-16)
145: O’Reilly, Maddox (Goodhue) over Trump, Landon (K-W) = {Fall 1:23} (Score: 17-16)
152: O’Reilly, Makae (Goodhue) over Bartel, Dillion (K-W) = {Decision 9-5} (Score: 20-16)
160: Reed, Grant (Goodhue) over Craig, Owen (K-W) = {Fall 1:18} (Score: 26-16)
170: Johnson, Jaedin (K-W) over O’Reilly, Jeremiah (Goodhue) = {Maj Dec 8-0} (Score: 26-20)
182: Altendorf, Kade (Goodhue) over Thompson, Gage (K-W) = {Fall 1:30} (Score: 32-20)
195: Van Epps, Will (K-W) over O’Reilly, Carsyn (Goodhue) = {Decision 5-2} (Score: 32-23)
220: Kurtti, Caleb (Goodhue) over Koncur, Charlie (K-W) = {Fall 0:55} (Score: 38-23)
285: Lohman, Cody (Goodhue) over Stokes, Amari (K-W) = {Fall 2:46} (Score: 44-23)