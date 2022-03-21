After playing last season for Faribault, Zack Slinger (facing camera) and Leighton Weasler (No. 7) have teamed up again for the Gillette Wild in the NA3HL. The Wild are scheduled to play this week in the Fraser Cup Championship. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
On back-to-back nights, the Gillette Wild lost on heartbreaking fashion.
Playing in the Frontier Division finals in the Fraser Cup — the postseason tournament for the NA3HL — the Wild lost 4-3 and 6-5 in overtime Friday and Saturday to the Helena Bighorns to drop a best-of-3 series that started with a 4-3 win for the Wild in game one.
Fortunately for Gillette — and Faribault natives Zack Slinger and Leighton Weasler — the season's not over after they snagged the lone wild card entry into this week's six-team Fraser Cup Championship. The other five teams all won their division playoffs, with Gillette being deemed the best of the rest and deserving of a chance at a trophy.
Slinger and Weasler nearly lifted the Wild to the Frontier Division championship last week. In five playoff games thus far, the defenseman Slinger has scored a goal and dished out three assists, while the forward Weasler has scored a goal and notched an assist.
Both of Weasler's points came in Friday's overtime loss, during which Slinger notched a pair of his assists.
In the regular season, Slinger finished with 11 goals and 17 assists in 45 games. The 28 points rank as the third-highest total among Wild defenseman. Weasler, meanwhile, finished the regular season with one goal and seven assists in 30 games.
The Fraser Cup Championship starts Wednesday with round-robin games. Sixth-seeded Gillette was drawn into Pool A alongside the first-seeded Northeast Generals and fourth-seeded Rochester Grizzlies. Pool B is made up of the second-seeded Granite City Lumberjacks, third-seeded Helena Bighorns and fifth-seeded El Paso Rhinos.
Gillette's first game is at 4 p.m. Thursday against Northeast, before a 4 p.m. game Friday against Rochester.
The top two teams in both pools advance to Saturday's semifinals, with the championship scheduled for Sunday. All games will take place in St. Peters, Missouri.
Granite City features former Northfield standout forward Carson Van Zuilen, while Rochester's starting goalie is former Owatonna backstop Zach Wiese.