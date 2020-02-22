The glitz and glamour of the state meet can be overwhelming enough.
Combine that with a more than two hour wait between the Parade of Champions to start Saturday's Class A individual state gymnastics finals at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, and the time when Faribault sophomore Lauren McDonough leaped onto the balance beam to compete, and the anticipation can multiply that nervous energy exponentially.
So while McDonough's score and finish on the balance beam might not be as high as she might have hoped for to start the day, the experience of not only competing, but witnessing other high-level routines, may help her in future competitions, Faribault coach Larissa Rasmussen said.
"It was hard to sit for so long and wait for her event but we had a lot of fun cheering on other girls from around the state doing great gymnastics," Rasmussen said. "Lauren’s routine was fantastic even though her dismount didn’t go as planned. We took it as a learning experience and were still proud to represent our school among the 30 others in single A."
McDonough scored an 8.350 to finish in 34th place Saturday on the balance beam, an improvement from last year's finish of 41st in the event at state.
"I saw a lot of improvements from last year," Rasmussen said. "We think she does well every time she's in these big competitions, but there's always something she wants to improve and something that could have gone better."
Shortly after McDonough's performance on the beam, Rasmussen was talking about a return to state, not only on the beam but potentially in the floor exercise next year.
"I speak for our entire team in saying that we are sad this season is over, but we are looking forward to what’s to come next for our team," Rasmussen said. "Looking ahead, our team plans to rest up until off season and get back to work in the gym to start working on new skills for next season.