The Falcons earned a point at No. 1 singles, where Andrew Chou cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory, while also coming close to winning at both No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
"From the very beginning Andrew was in complete control of today’s match," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "He was serving well and controlled most points with a good selection of well placed shots both deep in the court and short drops just over the net. Andrew played a great match today; probably one of the best matches I have seen him play."
At No. 2 singles, Harrison Gibbs battled to a 6-1, 2-6, 10-7 loss in a third set 10-point tiebreaker. After a sluggish start in the first set, Anderson said Gibbs started to gain his footing toward the end of the first set and continued that elevated level of play in a strong second set.
"Harrison continued to be aggressive to the net and immediately took control of the match," Anderson said. "He was closing well to the net and was hitting nice angle volleys to put many points away. If his opponent was able to get a volley he usually would pop the ball up only for Harrison to hit a nice overhead to win the point. This aggressive played served Harrison well in the second set."
At No. 3 singles, Brandon Petricka also lost in a 10-point third-set tiebreaker to lose a 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 match. Faribault forfeited the No. 4 singles match.
On the doubles courts, Carter Sietsema and Carson Reuvers lost 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot, Carsen Kramer and Thomas Drenth faltered 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 2 position, and Long Duong and Buay Lual lost 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 3 spot.
Faribault next plays Friday afternoon at home against Lake City, before traveling to play in a triangular at Northfield that also includes Rochester Century.