The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team wrapped up its regular season Monday night with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 loss against Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The Knights had a hard time generating offense, with Tessa Erlandson's five kills leading the team. Leah Berg also added four kills, while Norah Rechtzigel provided three kills. Carmen Nerison handled the bulk of the setting duties, and finished with 13 assists, in addition to her five digs, two block aces and one ace serve.
Stella Rechtzigel also added two aces, two kills, one block ace and four digs, while Erlandson provided a service ace and a block ace, along with 12 digs. Rachel Ryan led the back row defensively with 20 digs, with Julia Dahl adding 12 digs.
Kenyon-Wanamingo next starts the Section 1A tournament Thursday night at home against 14th-seeded Glenville-Emmons, which swept Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in Monday night's play-in round.