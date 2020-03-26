Athletes stuck at home while they wait out the COVID-19 pandemic don’t have to sit on the couch.
Strength and conditioning coaches like Waseca’s Connolly Turek are doing their part to churn out workout videos athletes can follow to stay in shape as they wait for spring sports. Turek has spent off time uploading video demonstrations of workouts athletes can do at home using body weight and resistance training exercises.
The Minnesota High School League announced participation limits March 17 that run until March 27. Those limits include coaches and directors not having in-person contact with participants, requiring or suggesting groups of participants to gather, suggest or support captains’ practices or open gyms, providing evaluations or feedback on participants’ performance, require participants to take part in individual workouts or skills training or placing undue influence on participants to take part in any individual workouts or skill training.
Coaches and directors, however, can connect with participants through technology and provide optional workouts or individual skills training through electronic communication.
That’s where Turek’s videos fit in perfectly. The videos serve as a resource for athletes who want to continue to train to remain sharp.
“It’s been a unique challenge because you can only do so much without equipment,” Turek said. “I felt the videos were the best way to do it. They can see my face and me doing it first.”
Faribault High School strength and conditioning coach Johnny Frank is using a similar approach. Frank also works as a physical education teacher in the district, which means he teaches strength and conditioning classes, too.
Frank has paid close attention to social media sites like Facebook to see the types of exercises others are suggesting while modifying his plans for students and athletes.
Frank is busy creating demonstration videos with coaches and setting up an app for student athletes to use to record their workouts that he can monitor.
“The hardest part is the resistance training part,” Frank said. “You have to be creative with the resistance part so they can maintain the strength.”
Frank plans to use other apps like Google Meet and Zoom to help get workout ideas to student athletes in the interim.
“We’re going to collaborate over video as much as we can,” he said.