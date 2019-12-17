Dual meet: Faribault (3-0 Big 9 Conference) at Winona (1-1 Big 9), 6:30 p.m., Winona High School.
Ranked wrestlers: Faribault features one ranked wrestler at the moment in Josh Oathoudt, who's ranked No. 9 in Class AAA in the 152-pound weight class by theguillotine.com but has been wrestling up at 170 all year. He has a 7-1 record with the one loss coming against Mahtomedi's Bryce Fitzpatrick, ranked in Class AA, in the finals of Saturday's Larry Severson Invitational in Northfield. Winona, meanwhile, features a pair of ranked grapplers in its lineup. First is senior Ryan Henningson, who's ranked No. 3 at 126 in Class AAA. In dual meets, he's wrestled up at 138 so far, but in invitationals he's been entered at 126. Up top, the Winhawks feature senior Zander Rusert at 285. Rusert in ranked No. 3 in Class AAA and has yet to lose this season.
113 — While the final placement might not have been exactly what Tyler Boyd was looking for, the route he took to his fifth-place finish at Saturday's Larry Severson Invitational in Northfield was impressive. After receiving a first-round bye, he lost a tight 4-3 decision in the quarterfinals to Tri-City United's Chris Johnson. That dropped him into the consolation bracket, which Boyd stormed through with three consecutive victories, the final two by fall to claim the consolation title and fifth place. On the season, Boyd is 5-4 so far. He'll most likely be matched up Thursday with Winona's Evan Maurud, who's 4-4 this season with a third-place finish at 113 in the Winona Bill Schmidt Invite. His wins have come via a pair of falls and a couple major decisions, while one of his losses was in overtime, with the other three coming via fall.
132 — So far this year, Gael Ramirez has been a steady contributor at 132 for the Falcons with a 7-3 record. Against Big 9 Conference opponents, though, Ramirez is just 2-3 this year, making Thursday an opportunity to right that ship. Two of the losses have come against Northfield's Sam Holman, first in the fifth-place match at the Dick Shiels Invite in Faribault and then in the finals at the Larry Severson Invite in Northfield, while the other defeat came against Owatonna's Chase Dallman. He'll likely face Albert Lea's Evann Fabian, who's lost only once this year.
195 — Fully healthy for his senior season, Dylan Lippert has started on a tear with only a pair of losses — both of which came in invitational finals. First, he lost a 9-2 decision against Class AAA No. 2 Josh Piechowski from Stillwater in the finals of the Dick Shiels Invite, with the second loss coming Saturday in the finals of the Larry Severson Invite against Mankato East's Kolin Baier, who's ranked No. 3 in the weight class in Class AA. Otherwise, Lippert has won seven times this season, five of which have been by fall. He'll likely face Winona's Lance Thorn on Thursday in what could be a crucial match since the Falcons are still figuring out their upper weight classes aside from Lippert this season. On the season, Thorn is 1-5 and has surrendered bonus points in three of those losses.