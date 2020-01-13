WEM’s boys basketball team was on the road against Blooming Prairie on Friday evening, and the Bucs withstood a challenge from the Blossoms to prevail by a score of 64-60.
WEM entered the game ranked No. 5 in Class A with an undefeated record against the rest of the Gopher Conference. While not ranked, Blooming Prairie had yet to lose this season.
The Blossoms gave the Bucs all they could handle but came up just a little short, thus blemishing their perfect record.
The Bucs, meanwhile, improved to 11-1 overall and 5-0 in their conference, while Blooming Prairie now sits at 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the Gopher Conference.
WEM once again relied on another big game from Grant McBroom, who led the team with 29 points. The Blossoms’ defense did a great job against McBroom down the stretch, however, holding him to just eight points in the second half, with most of those coming early in the half.
The Blossoms even outscored the Bucs 32-30 in the second half, but Zack Sticken’s three clutch 3-pointers in the second half kept Blooming Prairie at bay.
Sticken finished with 12 points total and Cole Kokoschke also had 12 for the Bucs, including seven in the second half alone.
While the Blossoms were somewhat successful in limiting McBroom down the stretch, the Bucs received help from Domanik Paulson, who added nine points.
WEM will next host United South Central (4-6, 2-3) on Tuesday night.