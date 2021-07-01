The highs this summer for the Faribault Lakers have been meteoric.
A two-game season sweep of 2020 state qualifier Union Hill. A run-rule drubbing of Class B state qualifier Elko.
Even with those, however, the Lakers are stuck in fifth place among Class C teams in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League, right on the border of the last automatic qualifying spot into the Region 3C playoffs, but with work to do in order to secure one of the top three seeds that delivers an easier first-round Region 3C matchup.
The reason for that dissonance is game's like Wednesday's, Faribault manager Charlie Lechtenberg said, when the Lakers squandered a prime opportunity in a 4-1 defeat against Montgomery at Bell Field in Faribault.
“Any league game, we need to be jacked up now because we want to get a two or a three seed," Lechtenberg said. "When we keep losing games that we should win, that puts us in a deeper hole and it’s a tough hole to climb out of. We have to play better.”
Against teams like Union Hill, there's no doubt the Lakers are a team capable of fulfilling their aspirations of a Class C state tournament run. In order for that to happen, however, they need to replicate that level of play each game.
Against Montgomery, Faribault jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Matt Lane drove in Blake Langerud with an RBI single. For a while, that was all that was needed for starting pitcher Egan Bonde, who racked up 10 strikeouts through seven scoreless innings.
That unraveled a bit in the eighth, however, when Faribault's inability to add on to its lead meant Montgomery's three-run eighth flipped the result on its head.
“We just did’t have a lot of energy the whole game there," Lechtenberg said. "We got up and we were just OK with one run. We got guys on base but couldn’t capitalize at all. Egan pitched awesome and we should have won that game. We kind of threw it away for him there at the end. That was sloppy baseball to end it, we’re better than that and we gave that one away.”
In the end, Faribault finished with only five hits despite Montgomery starting pitcher Derek Christianson striking out only one batter in seven innings of work.
Some of Christianson's high-wire act of continuing to produce outs without missing bats was caused by the Lakers smoking balls right at defenders. In the first inning, Ryan Archambault smoked a deep fly ball caught just in front of the left field wall.
In the bottom of the eighth, Lane lined a potential RBI single with two runners on that was snared by the Montgomery shortstop.
“They just made those plays, and those are plays that maybe bust the game open if they fall,” Lechtenberg said.
That loss leads into a week off for the Fourth of July holiday for the Lakers, who need that time in order to get healthy. Nate Rost battled through a leg injury to fire eight innings in the 3-1 win against Union Hill on Friday, June 25. Other than that, though, he's been sidelined in the dugout in street clothes due to the danger of potentially worsening his injury.
Returning his arm consistently to the rotation — and his bat to the middle of the lineup — pushes Faribault's potential range of outcomes well upwards, especially if Bonde can continue to produce performances like Wednesday's on the mound.
“That was the best I’ve seen him all year," Lechtenberg said of Bonde. "That’s awesome to get that out of him, but we need to offensively produce for him. If he can pitch like that, he should win every time out. That was an awesome, awesome outing by him and we just need to play better for him.”