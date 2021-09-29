In the final match of the regular season, the Faribault girls tennis team offered plenty of resistance for a team residing in the top half of the Big 9 Conference.
In a 6-1 defeat against Winona, the Falcons picked up their one point at the traditionally highest-skilled court, with sophomore Stacie Petricka coming from behind to win a 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 10-5 match.
For Petricka, it's the second win in as many days after she won at No. 1 singles Monday afternoon at New Prague.
Similar to that match, Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said Petricka came out aggressive, but that against Winona that style of play didn't immediately translate to winning points.
"Stacie also at times was a bit too eager to end points rather than be patient and attack at a more appropriate time," Anderson said. "While Stacie tried to be aggressive she wasn’t as consistent as she was in her match yesterday versus New Prague. Today Stacie could execute well thought out aggressive points followed by hitting a mis-timed aggressive shot that would go long or wide."
Despite that, Petricka pushed Winona's Julia Reeck in a 6-4 first set. In the second set, Petricka fell behind before coming back to force a tiebreak, that she won easily 7-1 to force a 10-point super tiebreaker for the third set, since the team match was already decided at that point.
"Stacie carried her momentum from the second set and the tie breaker into the super tie breaker," Anderson said. "While Julia was a bit more competitive in the super tie breaker, Stacie did well to control more of the points and would win the super tie breaker 10-5 and the match."
Anderson also highlighted the play Tuesday of freshman Nell Gibbs, who lost 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
"Nell was moving well on the court today which allowed her to stay in many points today," Anderson said. "She also had some good ball movement and aggressive shots."
After falling behind early in the first set, Gibbs worked her way back but eventually ran out of real estate to lose the first set 7-5, before going on to lose the second set 6-3.
"Nell continued to play well in the second set but wasn’t as successful in winning points," Anderson said. "Winona grabbed a bit more control and continued to keep Nell deep in the court."
On the other singles courts, Lindsay Rauenhorst lost 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Leah Nowaczewski fell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
On the doubles courts, Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil lost 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot, Amairani Rosas and Beata Christianson faltered 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 2 positions, and Whitney Huberty and Olivia Bolster fell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
While the loss wrapped up the regular season, Faribault now moves into the postseason, which starts with Saturday's Big 9 Conference tournament in Rochester.
The tournament is broken into seven individual brackets, with the four singles positions and three doubles positions.
The Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center will host all singles matches as well as the No. 3 doubles final rounds, Rochester John Marshall High School will host all of the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles brackets, and Soldiers Field is set to host the first and second rounds of the No. 3 doubles bracket.