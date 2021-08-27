The Class A No. 5-ranked Cardinals remained competitive throughout Thursday's season-opening game, but ultimately the Class AAA No. 2-ranked Tigers were too difficult an obstacle to overcome in Stewartville.

Reagan Kangas directed the offense with 25 assists in addition to three digs, three blocks and an ace, while Kate Trump finished with a team-high 14 kills, six digs and two blocks, and Ellie Cohen notched eight kills, 22 digs and two aces.

Mia Potter lunged for a team-high 27 digs.

Bethlehem Academy next travels Tuesday, Aug. 31 to play at Eden Prairie, which claimed a four-set victory against Waconia in its first match of the season Thursday.

