The Faribault boys basketball team took on the Packers in Austin on Saturday afternoon, and Austin cruised to its second victory over Faribault this season, winning by a score of 87-56.
The Packers – ranked No. 9 in Class 3A – shot 55% in the game and also made 9 of 11 free throw attempts, but they did their most damage on defense by generating 22 steals and scoring a whopping 47 points off of Faribault’s 32 turnovers.
John Palmer was a bright spot for Faribault with 21 points, including a 5 for 9 performance from outside the arc. Abdimutalib Abdullahi also had a nice game with 13 points and six assists, while Nick Ehlers scored eight points and also grabbed four rebounds.
Maverick Jeanes tallied five points and four assists, Evan Larson contributed four points and three rebounds, Hunter Nelson finished with three points and three assists, and Alex Leet chipped in two points and four rebounds.
The Packers had five players reach double digits in points, however, and their balanced attack was too much for the Falcons to handle.
The Falcons (1-13 overall, 0-12 Big 9) will host the Red Wing Wingers (2-14 overall, 1-11 Big 9) on Tuesday; Red Wing previously defeated Faribault 63-36 on Dec. 10.