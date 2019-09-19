3-and-out with the St. Clair/Mankato Loyola Spartans
- SC/ML (2-1) welcomes Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (1-2) for a Mid Southeast Red matchup 7 p.m. Friday at St. Clair High School. The Spartans got off to a sluggish start in a week 1 34-6 loss at Medford but have bounced back to defeat 2018 state tournament team Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 21-14 and won 30-12 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
- Friday is a rematch of last year's Section 2AA semifinal that WEM dominated 35-13 in Waterville. The Bucs outscored the Spartans 21-0 in the second half and were led by 144 rush yards and a touchdown by returning running back Brant Melchert. SC/ML was without starting quarterback Ben Ellingworth due to injury.
- This is the second year St. Clair and Loyola are together as a co-op. The team is head coached by Dustin Bosshart, who was the lead man at St. Clair since 2014. The Spartans finished 8-2 last year with the only other loss to Class A state quarterfinalist, United South Central.
When the Buccaneers have the ball
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Bruising running back Melchert had his way against the Spartans running off tackle last year and is averaging over 100 yards over the last two games.
The WEM offense struggled to only put up 12 points against a mighty Mayer Lutheran team currently ranked No. 5 in Class A last week. In the other two games, the Bucs scored 20 against unbeaten Class AA No. 10 Lewiston-Altura and rolled up 37 at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.
It helps to have a third-year starting quarterback at the helm. Grant McBroom has a 5-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio on 33-for-65 passing for 472 yards. He's not asked to run often, but the multi-sport athlete is capable and had seven carries for 37 yards and a score against SC/ML last year.
The Spartans have solid lines and WEM will look to shut down Kahlan Benning, the team's 2018 defensive MVP that recorded nine tackles vs. JWP. Dylan Thompson is a four-year starter on the line and picked off a screen pass against LP/HT. Dawson Davito had 47 tackles on the line. Linebacker Isaiah Ewert had 37 tackles last year.
This will be a good test for a young WEM offensive line against a three-man front after seeing four-man looks early on. The Bucs have also added some depth to the line as the season's gone on, which will help on a hot Friday night. If the Bucs can get the ground game going like Medford did (337 rush yards out of 444 total), they'll have a chance to get back to .500.
SC/ML also has some speed on defense and is limiting opponents to 20 points per game and 13 over the last two. WEM scores 23 per night.
When the Spartans have the ball
The Buccaneers are preparing for an option and zone run attack orhcestrated by quarterback Ellingworth. He had the offense humming last year before going down. The Spartans average 19 points per game 25.5 over the last two.
Ellingworth is averaging over 100 yards on the ground and can throw it too, as demonstrated by 192 pass yards and a touchdown against JWP.
Lead running back Ewert has some power as he converted from center to linebacker this season.
The Spartans have big play ability. They opened the game with a 68-yard touchdown against Medford and converted a 67-yard touchdown pass to Connor Andree against LP/HT.
WEM limited SC/ML to 296 total yards in 2018 and just 5-for-17 passing for 77 yards, albeit with a backup quarterback running the show.
WEM allows 31.3 points per game.
Key to the game
Limiting mistakes and staying sharp are key for WEM. Flags, particularly false starts, were an issue early on. The Bucs also need to come ready to play from the first whistle as the Spartans will be fired up to avenge last year's season-ending loss.
Coach says
"We were able to get off tackle, get outside and try to get going downhill (last year vs. SC/ML). I think if we can get to the edge there we’re going to be alright." - WEM head coach Mike Richards