The boys and girls cross country teams for WEM/JWP were both in action Thursday afternoon at the Hayfield Invitational, where the boys snagged second out of 12 teams and the girls finished seventh.
Leading that charge for the boys was Landon Dimler, who sped to fourth place in a time of 17 minutes, 48 seconds.
Jasper Morris (eighth), Michael Adams (19th), Memphis James (22nd) and Josh Bengston (23rd) then finished just 35 seconds apart from one another to keep the points for WEM/JWP to a minimum.
The girls, meanwhile, were led by Kwynn Krause in 15th with a time of 22:49.6. Madison Knust motored to 30th and Ashlin Keyes slotted into 47th, just ahead of Faith Olson in 51st and Elizabeth White in 53rd.
Both WEM/JWP teams next travel to the Maple River Invite on Thursday, Sept. 16.